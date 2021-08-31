iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

