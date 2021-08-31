iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 5th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 4.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. 5,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,476. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.