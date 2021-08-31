iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 299.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $208.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $208.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

