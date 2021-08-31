iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.23% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $775,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.49. 50,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.