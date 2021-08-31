iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.07. The stock had a trading volume of 666,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.32. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

