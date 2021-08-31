iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is StoneX Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,353. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $455.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

