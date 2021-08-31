iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,194 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $203,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.69. 220,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $455.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day moving average of $419.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

