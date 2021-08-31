iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Probity Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $78.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

