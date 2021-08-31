iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 721,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $37,563,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,776,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

