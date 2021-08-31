iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.89. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 55,705 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 581.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.