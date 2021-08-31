iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 62,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 587,369 shares.The stock last traded at $108.44 and had previously closed at $108.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

