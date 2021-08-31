Ispolink Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.36 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 190.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00855222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00103729 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.