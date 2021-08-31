Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ISUZY opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

