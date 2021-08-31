iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 2,322 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,233.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.

ITOS traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. 67,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,928. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,106,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

