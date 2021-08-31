ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of ITT worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

