ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.56

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.56 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 115.78 ($1.51). ITV shares last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 4,368,440 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.56. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

