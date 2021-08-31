Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 89,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 231,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

IVPAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

