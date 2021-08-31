J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for about 8.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,756,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $926,080 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. 9,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,087. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

