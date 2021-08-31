J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,776 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.35 and a 200-day moving average of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

