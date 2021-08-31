J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,655 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

