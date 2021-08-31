J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,026 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

