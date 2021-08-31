J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 685 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.