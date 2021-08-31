J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,570 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 140,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.