J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

