J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 833,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 388,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

