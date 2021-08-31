J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

