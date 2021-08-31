J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,308 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $92,578,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

