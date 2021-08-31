Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 1,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 772,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

