Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $279,998.55 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $1,020,337.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00.

JBL traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. 772,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

