Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

