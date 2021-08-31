Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $43.10 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.