Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $33,735,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

J stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 380,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

