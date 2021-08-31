Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,318,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 6,848,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,636.0 days.

Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Japan Display has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.58.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

