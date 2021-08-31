Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,318,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 6,848,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,636.0 days.
Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Japan Display has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.58.
Japan Display Company Profile
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.