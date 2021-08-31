Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NIPOF stock remained flat at $$572.00 during trading on Tuesday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $572.00 and a 52 week high of $572.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.05.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.