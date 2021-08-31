Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.