JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.45

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.45 ($26.41) and traded as high as €23.26 ($27.36). JCDecaux shares last traded at €23.22 ($27.32), with a volume of 50,270 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.64 ($26.64).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.45.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

