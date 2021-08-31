JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of JD.com worth $106,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD.com stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,993,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733,305. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

