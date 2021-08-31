Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 8.7% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

