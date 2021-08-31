Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to “Buy”

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,574,938 shares of company stock worth $34,619,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

