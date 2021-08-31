Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 400 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. 95,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $72.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

