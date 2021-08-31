JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc Acquires 3,914 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,810.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,565.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $7,220.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,999 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,232.94.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 2,050 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $14,657.50.

On Friday, August 13th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $21,763.80.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $1,488.30.

Shares of NYSE JMP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,401. JMP Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $148.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

