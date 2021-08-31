John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $410.00

Shares of John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 401.40 ($5.24), with a volume of 471065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401 ($5.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of John Laing Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

