Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

