Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

