Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.24. 49,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

