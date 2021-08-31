Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

