Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,107.01

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,107.01 ($40.59) and traded as low as GBX 2,978 ($38.91). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,993 ($39.10), with a volume of 228,564 shares.

JMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,040.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,107.01.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,983 ($38.97) per share, for a total transaction of £357.96 ($467.68). Insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $110,988 in the last three months.

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.