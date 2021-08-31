JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $697.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 697 ($9.11) and last traded at GBX 695.66 ($9.09), with a volume of 11533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($9.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 671.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

