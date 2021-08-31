JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $14,682,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 555,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $477.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.