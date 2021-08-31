JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $159.95. 12,335,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,954,072. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $477.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

